Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
Nov. 30, 1972
Donald B. Westmore, special assistant to the Undersecretary of State tried to present a talk about the emergence of the People’s Republic of China and the effect on the United States, Russia and Japan, at Oneonta State last night – without much success.
Student protestors from the Youth Against War and Fascism mounted a demonstration in the hallway outside of the room where Westmore was speaking and eventually moved into the College Union “red” room to ask questions.
Having seen and heard the demonstrators before they entered the meeting room, Westmore attempted to cut off possible confrontation with the 20 or so students by explaining his job and personal views.
“I hate to disappoint you,” said Westmore, “but I’m not a Nixon appointee.”
The protestors indicated they were not disappointed and wanted to know things about the Vietnam War that Westmore knew and they did not.
Westmore said he did not think there was anything special about his knowledge of the war and launched into an explanation of his views.
“I was against the war before I was sent there,” said Westmore, referring to his stint with the diplomatic corps, “and while there had my house blown away.”
“I wrote things as I saw them, voted for McGovern and was stoned at the University of Southern California,” confided Westmore attempting to deflate the possible arguments of the students.
