Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 5, 1997
ONEONTA — Opportunities for Otsego has created a new position to help launch developing programs and obtain funds, naming former Oneonta Job Corps Director Gary Herzig to the post.
He started the full-time job as community development director Monday at the not-for-profit agency in Oneonta.
Herzig will oversee the Community Connections County Food Bank, grants writing, technology and volunteerism.
“We developed this position because OFO has gone through a process over the last year to examine our structure and the ways we can meet the needs of the community,” said OFO Executive Cheri Albrecht, noting that programs have been organized into five departments. “We were very impressed with his skills and abilities.”
Since leaving the Oneonta Job Corps center in March after 13 years, Herzig said he has often been outside the area consulting with companies that work with Job Corps. In addition, he and his family moved from East Meredith to the city of Oneonta.
“I look forward to working with local organizations and businesses in developing a strong volunteer work force and to assess the needs of the community,” Herzig said Tuesday.
He will also spread the word about OFO programs and events, through written materials and by preparing a site about the agency on the Internet.
“We knew him as a team player, and we felt it was an advantage that he knew the community,” Albrecht said. “He knew the politics, quite frankly.”
