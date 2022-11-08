Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Nov. 9, 1997
SIDNEY — The workers study the blueprints, set up a laser-guided level and prepare for the foundation of the Sidney High School observatory to be poured.
But when their day’s work is done they hop aboard the school bus to go home.
Rich Townsend, a Sidney science teacher, has spearheaded the effort to give students an observatory so they could have a chance to reach for — or at least view — the moon and stars. Townsend smiled as he watched students from the conservation and building trades classes from the Masonville BOCES build the observatory.
“It is nice to see things finally taking shape after a year-and-a-half of planning and fundraising,” Townsend said.
50 years ago
Nov. 9, 1972
State officials have dropped five condemnation award appeals in the wake of a State Supreme Court Appellate Division affirmation of one Court of Claims award.
All six cases involve land taken from Grand Street families for the Grand Street Arterial of Interstate 88.
The withdrawal of appeals is particularly important because they represent first disposition of Oneonta area appeals involving Interstate 88.
Last week, the five-judge Appellate Division panel affirmed an $8,950 award to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph J. Seiders of 21 Grand St.
