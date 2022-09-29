25 years ago
Oct. 1, 1997
LAURENS — The Laurens Town Planning Board is looking for public comment on Otsego Electric Cooperative’s planned 44-kilovolt power line now that the project’s environmental impact statement is available at several sites in the area.
People have until Wednesday, Oct. 22 to write questions and comments and send them to the board, according to Carol Forman, board secretary.
“Everything has to be put in writing,” she said. “Letters have to be signed and then we or the OEC have to address the concerns.”
Oct. 22 will mark the required month that the draft Environmental Impact Statement has been available to the public for examination. If problems arise, Forman said, the comment period could be extended.
Barring that, a public hearing is tentatively planned for that evening at the Laurens Central School cafeteria, to discuss issues related to the statement and the power line site plan. The time has not been set.
The project involves the proposed installation of a 44kV transmission line in the town of Laurens and the West Street area of the town of Oneonta. The purpose is to provide additional electrical capacity and more reliable service to the cooperative’s customers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.