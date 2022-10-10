Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 11, 1997
HAMDEN — Got an acre or two of idle Catskill Mountain ground yielding nothing but rocks and an annual tax bill?
Bill Telepan suggests you plant specialty beans, squash, potatoes and other crops. “I wish I could find someone to supply us with baby peas,” says the chef at Ansonia Restaurant in Manhattan.
Cultivating connections between New York City restaurateurs and upstate farmers is the job of Rick Bishop, marketing manager for the Watershed Agricultural Council which just received a $75,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to form a Watershed Producer Group.
The grant will buy a refrigeration unit, pay for transportation and help promote watershed products under a special label, says Bishop. Those products, like 300 pounds of tapered fingerling potatoes he took to New York from Ed Alberti’s Grand Gorge farm Wednesday, will find their way to specialty shop windows, grocery store shelves, green market bins and restaurant diners’ plates.
50 years ago
Oct. 11, 1972
Presidential contender George McGovern was favored by 43 percent of the college students at Hartwick and SUCO in a straw poll conducted by The Star on Monday and Tuesday.
President Richard Nixon was supported by 33 percent of the students, while 24 percent said they were undecided at the present time.
The poll tends to conflict national reports that George McGovern’s strength among collegians is not as overwhelming as previously suspected.
It should be noted the poll measured only collegians and did not consider others in the newly enfranchised 18-21 year old class.
