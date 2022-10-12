Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 13, 1997
FULTONHAM — After two years and hundreds of hours of labor, the Niesz family celebrated the completion of their home on Sunday.
Habitat for Humanity of Schoharie County dedicated their first-ever completed house on Sunday. On Friday, it will officially become home for Gary and Denise Niesz.
The two-story, four-bedroom home in Fultonham took more than two years to build, said Habitat spokesman Jack Corning. He said the completion of the project came about due to more than 200 people helping out at various times, including a church group from Annapolis, Md. in the summer of 1996 and a group of students from New York University in fall 1996.
Denise Niesz said her family had to dedicate at least 300 hours of work to the project to get their required “sweat equity” in, but she and her family nearly doubled the goal. For the past 17 years the family has rented or stayed with other family members. Now, they’re looking forward to finally having a place to call their own — thanks to the goodwill of the Habitat group.
50 years ago
Oct. 13, 1972
The Oneonta Town Planning Board Thursday night gave Pyramid Construction the go ahead for a temporary certificate of occupancy at their new shopping mall along Route 7.
The Board required Pyramid to post a $10,000 performance bond to guarantee the landscaping of their property to be completed within the next year.
A (permanent) certificate could not be issued to Pyramid because they have not yet received approval of the water and sewage system from the State Department of Health or approval from the Department of Transportation of their road curbing.
The temporary certificate of occupancy was issued by the board on the condition that Pyramid obtain approval from the two state agencies before opening the mall on October 17.
