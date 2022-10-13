Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 14, 1997
ONEONTA — Twenty years ago Linda Velzy was making new friends and starting life as a freshman at the State University College at Oneonta.
Before the semester’s end, she was dead. The 18-year-old was the victim of a ride gone wrong that turned into rape, a beating, disappearance and death.
To remind the community of that crime and to urge continued vigilance against assault and support of victims, the local Violence Intervention Program has invited the Rev. Howard Velzy to speak this Thursday and next week. He will speak at a press conference at Oneonta’s City Hall downtown Thursday and at the local “Take Back the Night March” Oct. 23.
Howard Velzy became an advocate for victims’ rights after his daughter’s murder.
50 years ago
Oct. 14, 1972
KANSAS CITY — David Galley, 20, a Walton native who presently operates a farm in Garrattsville, has been named the Future Farmers of America’s Star Farmer of the year.
He was given the award before a crowd of 13,000 people in the Kansas City Municipal Auditorium at the FFA’s 45th annual convention.
Galley, 20, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Clair Galley of Loomis Brook, Walton, was nominated for the award by the FFA’s North Atlantic region in July.
He will receive a $1,000 award and participate in many FFA activities, including the traditional parade, which marks the closing of the annual convention, a spokesman for the FFA said.
