25 years ago
Oct. 15, 1997
ONEONTA — The bread of life has real meaning for Thomas Foti, who learned to make it at his father’s knee and has always relied upon it for a livelihood.
Now, however, it’s time for a change. On Friday, he signed papers selling Foti’s Bakery to Jim Tomaino of Oneonta.
“There’s a lot of physical work involved in baking,” Foti said, noting that the crew bakes at night. “I’m going to be 73 years old the 31st of this month, and I thought maybe it was time to move on.”
Started before 1920 by his father, John, the present bakery was built at 42 River St. in 1924. Its first site was in a cellar on Fonda Avenue.
Customer Katherine Hotaling, owner of the Friendly Grocery at 148 River St., opened her store in 1946, but has memories of John Foti from the time she was a girl. River Street was then a dirt road.
“Ever since I can remember, we have lived on Foti bread,” she said, recalling John Foti’s deliveries at a regular time each day as he proceeded along the road with a horse and wagon. “I’d have to run to the corner with eight cents to buy a loaf of bread.”
Foti noted it was always a family business and that people informally called it “John’s Bread.” Italian bread was the company’s staple, its first and only product until after John Foti died in 1948.
“In the late ‘50s I began to make sub rolls. In the late ‘60s I began to make Kaiser rolls and the French bread,” Foti said, noting the recipes are almost the same. In those days, small independent grocers helped the business to thrive.
