25 years ago
Oct. 18, 1997
MORRIS — Morris Central School has hired a new superintendent.
Michael Virgil, principal of Whitesboro Middle School, will start at the Morris school Dec. 1. His salary in the first year of a three-year contract is $73,500, said William Lehtonen, local school board president, and his job performance and pay will be reviewed annually.
Lehtonen said a committee of students, faculty, non-teaching staff and the community interviewed six candidates to identify two finalists — Virgil and Jerome Zack, an elementary principal in Canton. Both were well-qualified candidates, Lehtonen said.
About 30 candidates applied for the job. The Morris school had forums with the two finalists, and residents filled out “feedback forms” on their impressions of the candidates, Lehtonen said. That information and a visit to Virgil’s school confirmed the board’s intent.
50 years ago
Oct. 18, 1972
DOWNSVILLE — Promising to be “a bridge between New York City and Delaware County,” Board of Water Supply Commissioner John J. Burns last night said he would meet with Mayor John Lindsay in efforts to convince the city administration to open up the two water supply dams in the county for recreational use.
Burns, a former Binghamton mayor who lived in upstate New York all his life, spoke to a turn-away crowd at the County Chamber of Commerce annual fall dinner meeting.
Burns said the biggest opposition within the city to the use of the Cannonsville and Pepacton Reservoirs for recreation is the city’s Water Resources Department.
The Department feels, Burns said, that the purity of the city’s drinking would be jeopardized if boating were to be allowed in the giant lakes and picnicking were to be permitted along the shorelines.
