Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Oct. 19, 1972
After a two-year lull, serious talk of a downtown parking facility for Oneonta is very much in the air.
In October 1970, city officials opened bids for the construction of a garage along Market Street and Chestnut Street Extension.
The bids were quickly rejected when they came in at $1.2 and $1.4 million — several hundred thousand more than the city wanted to pay.
During the next 24 months, officials would periodically assure reporters and others interested in the Urban Renewal project that a parking facility was still planned.
Now talk and action point to another effort at building a parking garage.
City Engineer John Buck is in the process of drawing up a design for one.
More importantly, the current prime prospect as a developer in the main section of the UR project area is linking his plans directly to what the city does in the way of a parking garage.
Joseph Dobson, one of the principals in the Long Island based Oneonta Investors Corporation, has reportedly told Urban Renewal officials a parking facility is needed if his group is to put up a major development in what is now the Broad Street area.
Commented
