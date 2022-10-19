25 years ago
Oct. 20, 1997
SIDNEY — In an attempt to gain more allies, residents of the Richardson Hill area gave tours of the two Superfund sites there to representatives of two New York City environmental groups Sunday.
Mark Sullivan, staff attorney for the environmental watchdog group River Keeper, listened to residents’ stories about the during that occurred at the Richardson Hill and Sidney landfill Superfund sites during the 1960s and early 1970s.
He was accompanied on a tour of the sites by Karen Radner of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection and about 25 area residents.
The Richardson Hill site was used by the Bendix Corp. to dump waste oils, equipment and parts from the manufacturing plant during the 1960s.
50 years ago
Oct. 20, 1972
DELHI — The Delaware County Farm Bureau has endorsed the controversial proposed purchase of the “old Mill” at East Meredith by Delaware County.
The official announcement of the stand came at the bureau’s annual meeting Wednesday night.
The 130-year-old historical landmark is presently owned by Kenneth Kelso of East Meredith, who has expressed a desire to sell the cluster of buildings, the abandoned Davenport Center Railroad station and the right of way between the two.
Earlier this year, the Recreation, Culture and Community Committee of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors came to a tentative agreement with Kelso to purchase the mill for $100,000. The board has delayed ratification of that agreement until it can be determined how much state and federal aid can be obtained for maintenance of the landmark, which sits almost exactly as it did 130 years ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.