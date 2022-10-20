Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 21, 1997
ANDES — Thomas Papa’s family was isolated when the January 1996 floods damaged the roads leading to his Barkaboom Road home in the town of Andes.
It wasn’t until last September that the roads were finally good enough to travel on. But Friday’s emergency closure of the Route 30 bridge over Pepacton Reservoir by the state Department of Transportation has inconvenienced the family yet again.
“My wife (Lisa) is a school teacher in Andes and she had to drive all the way to Margaretville and over Palmer Hill, which adds another 10 miles, to get to work this morning,” Thomas Papa said.
He added that trips to the dump will be much longer because it lies between the north side of the reservoir and Andes. “We can put up with the inconveniences, but God help us if we need ambulances.”
50 years ago
Oct. 21, 1972
The Oneonta Urban Renewal Agency, acting with uncharacteristic swiftness, has paved the way for the first building rehabilitation done under the five-year-old program.
Farone Realty, represented by Attorney Albert Farone, gained formal Agency permission to go ahead with a major interior-exterior rehabilitation job on 55-59 South Main Street, the former Phillips Buick building.
Although no public announcement has been made, informed sources say the building’s major tenant will be the Social Security offices.
Agency approval of the rehabilitation plans came less than 72 hours after Farone outlined them at a UR meeting earlier this week.
