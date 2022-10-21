Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 22, 1997
ONEONTA — The Grand Union supermarket on Winney Hill Road in Oneonta will close its doors Saturday night, leaving 27 employees to find other work or be transferred.
When asked about the closure Tuesday morning, Grocery manager Bob Sosset said he had no knowledge of the plans.
However, Don Vaillancourt, Grand Union Co.’s corporate vice-president for public affairs, confirmed the arrangement.
“The store is closing officially at the close of business this Saturday and will reopen for two weeks to liquidate stock,’ he said early Tuesday afternoon. “The reason is that the lease ends within a month or two and the store is not viable in this marketplace.”
It is the only Grand Union store in Oneonta.
Vaillancourt declined to comment on why store employees were not notified before.
“They are being offered employment opportunities at other stores as they arise,” he said, confirming that the workers are both part time and full time.
