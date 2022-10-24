Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 25, 1997
SIDNEY — After months of featuring the word CLOSED on the marquee, the Sidney Cinema has a new owner and should be open by Nov. 1.
Spencer Pinney, who with his wife, Denise, recently bought the Main Street movie theater from Louis Cornell, has been working with a contractor to tear down the walls of the concession area and remodel the theater.
Pinney said he hopes to provide a safe and affordable theater. The theater, formerly run by Nelson Smith, has been closed since last winter.
“We’re going to try to make the theater more family-oriented and wholesome. No extremely violent films like “Natural Born Killers” or senseless horror films, unless they are tastefully done, will be shown here,” Pinney said.
50 years ago
Oct. 25, 1972
DELHI — Ladd Hall, on the campus of the State University at Delhi, ended its 40-year career with a bang.
Since its construction in 1932, the building has, at various times, served as a home for the school’s Business Division, the Administration Building on campus, a cafeteria, a student union, the registrar’s office, and a print shop.
Now authorities suspect that someone had hoped to see it used as a giant bonfire.
Delhi Volunteer Firemen were called to the scene to extinguish a fire at the building around 10 p.m. Monday.
Delaware County Sheriff Deputies suspect that vandals, aware of the fact that the building was slated for demolition the next day, set the two-story wood structure afire as part of a prank.
