Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Oct. 26, 1972
COOPERSTOWN — A new agency which has as its aim the coordinating of services provided by organizations in the business of helping those in need is the brainchild of Angus Mackie of Cooperstown, the man entrusted with drug programming services in Otsego County.
The new organization, the Otsego County Council on Human Services, will meet at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 10 at “85,” the counseling and referral agency at 85 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.
Mackie, Director of the Otsego County Drug Programming Services, whose efforts brought more than a dozen agencies and organizations together, said Tuesday that the purpose of the Council on Human Services is to provide a learning experience for various people in the “helping” professions in the county.
The idea of the Council on Human Services was born when several people from the “helping” professions realized that each, for instance, saw the same individual but each from a different point of view.
These were people in the helping profession, ranging from the Mental Health Clinic; the Department of Social Services, the Narcotic Guidance Council, and others, Mackie pointed out.
“It is an exploratory group meeting, regularly on a volunteer basis to discuss issues of mutual interest,” Mackie added.
Meetings will be rotated from agency to agency on a bi-weekly basis, and each participant will give a short presentation when hosting the council at their facility.
