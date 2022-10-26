Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 27, 1997
WINDSOR — Oneonta football can stop living in the past.
For the first time in 15 years, Oneonta High School is a champion.
Jason Decker rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown, leading Oneonta to a 32-13 victory over previously unbeaten Windsor in a crucial high school football game Saturday afternoon. With the win, Oneonta (8-0 overall, 6-0 league) finished the regular season undefeated and captured the Section Four Division IV title.
It’s the first league championship for Oneonta’s football program since the Yellowjackets went 9-0-1 in 1982.
Counting this year, Oneonta has had just five winning seasons since then. In between titles, no Yellowjackets’ team won more than five games in a season.
50 years ago
Oct. 27, 1972
What was the reaction of many Oneonta area people to news of the peace proposals unveiled yesterday?
In short, many honestly admitted they were confused.
One man put it this way: “I heard three stories today, Hanoi’s, Kissinger’s and a TV announcer. And I don’t know who’s right or what’s really happening…”
Many people — it was Thursday — said they had been out shopping and they couldn’t intelligently comment on the proposals.
A word of caution here: The Star simply asked them what their reaction was to the peace proposals. We didn’t spell out details of the developing story as we’re doing in today’s issue.
Commented
