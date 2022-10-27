Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Oct. 28, 1997
ONEONTA — Area people who know Oby Lee Gale when he lived in Oneonta may be wondering what ever happened to him. If they turn on QVC, the television shopping network, today they’ll find he’s put out a hot, new product: Vanilla Dream.
After graduating from Oneonta High School in 1986, Gale went into the real estate business and moved to the state of Delaware. He then founded and is co-owner of three café-style restaurants under the name of Oby Lee Coffee Roasters Inc., with headquarters in Lewes, Del. He also has a sideline called Oby Lee Espresso, which consists of satellite espresso bars on the beaches of mid-Atlantic states.
But it was after he researched flavor preferences and found that vanilla outsells chocolate four to one around the world, that he came up with a simple idea that’s catching on. He calls it “the opposite of hot cocoa.” It’s a hot vanilla dessert drink that’s in non-fat powder form. Just add water, top with whipped cream (also non-fat, if you like) and cinnamon.
“It’s very rich, but without all the cholesterol,” he says.
50 years ago
Oct. 28, 1972
COOPERSTOWN — The art of the old-time traveling post card photographers is being revived by Lady Ostapeck of Fly Creek.
An originator here of nostalgic portraits, Lady is busy now photographing homes in Cooperstown.
If you see someone staring at your home and walking around it will be Lady deciding the most “photogenic” angle for a portrait she says.
She uses VP 122 Pan film for her old 3A post card camera, but claims that film for these old cameras is no longer available. She has quite a supply though and uses it to take photos of Cooperstown area homes.
