25 years ago
Oct. 4, 1997
Ken Zulkowski of Oneonta will be in a sea of hundreds of thousands of men in the nation’s capital today, but his reasons for being there are very personal.
“I want to be the best husband I can be,” said Zulkowski, youth and family pastor at Main Street Baptist Church in Oneonta. “I want to be the best father I can be.”
Those are among the stated purposes of Promise Keepers, a Christian men’s organization that has grown tremendously in terms of popularity and controversy over the past couple of years. The group’s “Stand In the Gap” rally in Washington, D.C. is expected to draw up to a million men seeking the proper perspective on the roles of God and family in their lives.
If the Oneonta area is any indication, the crowd for the noontime event in Washington could be huge. Eight buses carrying 376 men were scheduled to start the seven-hour trip early this morning, said Paul Patterson, general manger of Oneonta Bus Lines.
50 years ago
Oct. 4, 1972
Mayor James Lettis lashed out at Common Council critics of the Urban Renewal program last night after aldermen twice complained of lack of progress on the controversial program.
The city’s public works garage on Prospect Street set off the debate.
The building is slated for demolition in about two weeks under terms of a UR contract with Gorick Construction Co. of Binghamton. Lettis and other Urban Renewal officials want it vacated, but some aldermen balked last night.
Alderman L.E. Guenette urged that the present structure be retained until spring rather than face the possibility of having city equipment out during winter weather.
