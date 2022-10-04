50 years ago
Oct. 5, 1972
COOPERSTOWN — Attorney Robert A. Harlem of Oneonta, Otsego County attorney for the past 13 years, resigned yesterday.
A two-page letter addressed to Guy E. Rathbun, chairman of the Otsego County Board of Representatives cited several factors which prompted Harlem’s decision.
His resignation, effective November 1, was apparently known to Chairman Rathbun. “You may recall that I did verbally advise you of my decision previously and requested that it be held in confidence by you until my formal announcement,” Harlem said in the letter.
It was obvious from his detailed letter of resignation that Harlem was aware some members of the county board were less than satisfied with the services he had rendered of late.
In his letter of resignation, dated October 4 and read yesterday by the clerk of the board, Eva Rhodes, Harlem said in part:
“The expression of this dissatisfaction has resulted in a deterioration of my relationship with some of the spokesmen of the Board to the point where I feel that my service to the county has been affected. My decision to terminate the relationship stems from my conviction that an attorney should have a relationship of trust and confidence with his client. These elements appear to be lacking as far as some members of this Board are concerned.”
And apparently referring to the various openly voiced criticisms from several members of the Board of Representatives, Harlem said:
“A third factor has been the effect which the open discord and invectiveness have had upon my health and state of mind. My preoccupation with concern over motivations for some of the outbursts have been a source of distraction in some of my other endeavors. My physical health has also been adversely affected, and I feel that a continuation of this retainer at the sacrifice of my physical wellness is too great a price to pay.”
