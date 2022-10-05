25 years ago
Oct. 6, 1997
ONEONTA — Two young sons and a brother employed as a police officer in Maine were three reasons Paula Huntsman of Cooperstown ran in the fourth annual Pit Run on Sunday.
“I’m doing this, first of all, because of Ricky and his family. He was a good guy trying to do something right,” Huntsman said. “He left behind a family, people who loved him, and I can feel for the family because I have two sons.”
The 10-K road race held in memory of state police investigator Ricky J. Parisian brought about 2,500 people to Neahwa Park on an unseasonably warm afternoon to cheer on 838 runners and 465 walkers as well as honor the memory of the slain trooper.
Parisian was killed on May 20, 1994, while trying to stop an armed robbery at the former Southside Mall Great American supermarket. He was off duty at the time.
50 years ago
Oct. 6, 1972
DELHI — Worried about the eventual “decay of the American civilization” and frightened over the future of his company, Howard Samuels urged a crowd of 200 at the State University at Delhi last night to “prove we can turn this election around, defeat Richard Nixon, and the turn this country around.”
In a rousing speech, the three-time candidate for Governor said the real issue in the forthcoming Presidential election was “the morality of the leadership of this country.”
“Richard Nixon does not know where this country should be going,” Samuels charged, while George McGovern would bring “a whole new level to politics in this country.”
He lambasted alleged “corruption” to the Nixon administration, and was especially critical of the alleged “bugging of Watergate,” the home of the Democratic National Committee.
