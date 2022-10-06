25 years ago
Oct. 7, 1997
ONEONTA — When you hear “Oneonta High soccer,” names like Kristin Konstanty and Kelly Sosa come to mind.
And why wouldn’t you think of those players? The girls’ soccer team rolled through the regular season, sectional play and the state tournament before being eliminated by eventual New York State Class B champion Syracuse Westhill on penalty kicks in the state semifinal round.
Yet strangely enough, a talented OHS boys’ soccer team somehow got lost in all the hoopla.
Coach Alex Brannan and his team put together a solid season last year, posting a 19-3-2 mark before falling to Maine-Endwell in sectionals. The year before the Yellowjackets went 19-2.
The time has now come for Brannan and his troops to have their day in the sun.
50 years ago
Oct. 7, 1972
George Pfister, director of Player Development for the New York Yankees, announced Friday the appointment of Hank Majeski as manager of the Oneonta Yankees for the 1973 season.
“Delighted, and I mean that in capital letters,” Majeski said in a telephone conversation from his Staten Island home. “It’s terrific, I am just happy to be working for the Yanks. They’re a class organization,” Majeski said.
Majeski replaces George Case who has taken an instructor’s job for the Yanks. Case will tour Yankee farm clubs two or three times through the course of the season for hitting, fielding, and running instruction.
Majeski, now 56, began his major league baseball career in 1939 with the old Boston Braves of the National League. Playing at third base that year, he hit .279. He spent 1940 and ’41 with the same team and then was called by Uncle Sam for the Armed Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.