25 years ago
Oct. 8, 1997
ONEONTA — When Mary Connick’s parents stopped paying for her college education last semester, the State University College at Oneonta student started paying more attention to the SUNY budget.
Now Connick is trying to draw attention to Gov. George E. Pataki’s past proposed SUNY budget cuts and tuition increases with a campaign through the Student Association of the State University of New York, based in Albany.
“When I had to start paying for college, proposed TAP cuts and tuition increases really hit home,” said Connick, a junior English major. “Now I want to make other students aware of what’s going on.”
SASU is a student-run, student-financed organization that represents and advocates the interests and welfare of SUNY students.
Through a Halloween theme campaign that will run through the end of the month, Connick and other students are posting fliers around the SUCO campus, as a preparation for the next “Pataki Attack” in January, outlining past budget “horrors.”
The SASU material includes an illustration of Pataki, his face stitched together, neck bolted and hair styled to resemble Frankenstein. A caption underneath the illustration gives a movie-type rating of “R” and says, “Governor Pataki may not be suitable for SUNY students.”
Officials in Pataki’s office weren’t as amused by the holiday-theme campaign.
“SASU should send more time in class preparing for the bright future that Governor Pataki’s policies of less government, lower fees and making possible to enjoy rather than distorting the record,” said Pataki spokesman Charles Deister.
