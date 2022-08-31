Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Sept. 1, 1972
COOPERSTOWN — An economist and United States official who directs the U.S. Mission to Laos for the Agency of International Development there, believes that the $50 million a year economic aid to this Southeast Asian country is money well spent.
Charles A. Mann, German born who came to the U.S. in 1938, was the guest speaker at Tuesday’s luncheon meeting of the Cooperstown Rotary Club in Tunnicliff Inn, here. He was introduced by Edward Gozigian, August program chairman who announced that Tom Goodyear of Springfield Center, a personal friend of G. McMutrie Godley of Morris, the Laotian Ambassador, was instrumental in getting Mann to speak.
Titling his presentation “Economic Aid — Laos,” Mann told Rotarians and guests that Laos, whose population was estimated at over 3 million in 1971, has been receiving financial and economic aid given by the U.S. since World War II.
The little country of 91,400 square miles is bounded by China, North and South Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Burma. It is an undeveloped country with a $65 per capita income and it needs help, he said.
And the United States is not the only country assisting, as Japan, Great Britain and West Germany are providing about 40 per cent as U.S. $50 million provides 60 percent of the total grant of the four countries.
Roughly divided, the $50 million given by the United States is used (about $17 million) to take care of the over 300,000 refugees, “and by the way I wish to go on record stating that the United States has not followed a policy of indiscriminate bombing,” he interrupted himself.
Another third, about $14 million, goes for maintenance of the various needed services, and one third, about $18 million, goes toward economic stabilization as the country has no sufficient resources to pay for imports. Mann said that there is progress in economic development quite evident, in answer to a question from the audience.
The speaker noted that Laos is being accused of being a narcotics distribution center, but Laotians have been successful in clamping down on the production of prohibited drugs which supplied a large proportion of the U.S. black market. (A law was passed in September which prohibits production, possession, transportation and sale of opium and its derivatives.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.