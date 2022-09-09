25 years ago
Sept. 10, 1997
MARGARETVILLE — Upset that Belleayre Mountain Ski center was again denied capital improvement money in the state budget, a group of area businesspeople will hold a public meeting tonight to discuss the issue.
“We want to bring the community up to speed on what’s happened to date,” said Roger Spidle, a Margaretville motel owner. “Nine or 10 business owners from Phoenicia to Margaretville decided it was time to do something to generate local concern. Basically, we hope to get people angry.”
More than 6,300 people were angry enough last spring to sign petitions calling for financial infusion for Belleayre.
Belleayre, run by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, has a $2.6 million annual operating budget but has not gotten major capital improvement money for nearly 10 years. Only $125,000 has been allocated for improvements in each of the last two years. Budget figures for this year could not be determined, but Belleayre supporters say if their requests for up to $13 million in capital improvement money had been honored, they’d know about it.
They compare Belleayre’s financial picture to capital outlays over the last two years of $2.7 million at Whiteface ski center and $7.6 million at Gore, both state run slopes in the Adirondacks.
Richard Owen, a spokesman for the Olympic Regional Development Authority, which administers the two North Country ski areas, said discussions were being held this week on how much Whiteface and Gore would get from this year’s state budget. He anticipated capital expenditures “in seven figures.”
Owen said a new chairlift is planned at Whiteface, and one is being installed at Gore with money allocated last year.
“The Central Catskills always takes a back seat to other areas,” said Spidle. “The Adirondacks, Long Island, the Hudson Valley always get their money. Buffalo got $50 million this year for a football stadium. But in 12 years, other than a modest amount for snowmaking, Belleayre’s gotten nothing.”
