50 years ago
Sept. 14, 1972
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego County Court House in Cooperstown, a towering edifice completed in 1880, is now officially a National Registered Landmark.
The Otsego County Board of Representatives was notified last week by the State Historic Trust that the Otsego County Court House in Cooperstown was entered into the National Register of historic places on June 20, 1972.
The Court House was nominated by the State Liaison Office as meeting the criteria for the National Register of Historic Places (National Preservation Act of 1966). Alexander Aldrich, State Liaison Officer has asked that the Court House be entered on the National Register, a letter read by Miss Eva M. Rhodes, Clerk of the Board, in part, said. The letter was signed by Lewis C. Rubenstein, Acting Registrar for the New York State Historic Trust.
Editors Note: Hyde Hall, a Mansion designed and built for George Clarke by architect Philip Hooker from 1817-34, in Glimmerglass State Park, East Springfield, is a historic site under development, designated by the New York State Historic Trust.
In May of this year, Jack Bresee, Oneonta Representative and chairman of the county Committee on Buildings, told the board of the need for repairs to the Court House. He said that an official of the New York State Historical Association had advised Stuart P. Taugher, also a member of the Buildings Committee, of the possibility of receiving federal funds to pay 50 per cent of the cost of repairs.
Reporting to the county board at the time, Bresee said that, in order to qualify for federal aid, the board must signify intent to consider the preservation of the building along with rehabilitation and repairs in order to retain the historical character.
At the July meeting, the board did authorize temporary repairs on an emergency basis. The board also okayed a contract with Neil R. Nielsen Inc., Oneonta, for approximately $15,000 to effect the repairs.
No federal funding was currently available for the emergency repair work, county officials said at the time.
Various possibilities have been under consideration by the board.
