25 years ago
Sept. 15, 1997
SIDNEY — Sidney residents who live near the two federal Superfund clean-up sites on Richardson Hill Road want the government to force the companies responsible for the mess to buy their properties.
The property owners who live on the road met Sunday to discuss what each has been told by state Department of Health investigators and representatives of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding their properties and the source of their frustration — the Richardson Hill and Sidney Landfill Superfund sites on the hill above their homes.
Several similar meetings have been held recently at residents’ homes. On Sunday, the forum took place in Julia Rosa’s living room.
Many in the group have ties to Amphenol Corp., which is responsible for the dumping, and declined to speak publicly for fear of retribution. Their biggest frustration is that the state and federal governments have known about the dumps for 30 years and yet their cleanup still remains in the planning stages.
50 years ago
Sept. 15, 1972
The Capital Budget and Planning Commission wants the Common Council to look into federally subsidized flood insurance for Oneonta and the city’s residents.
The recommendation came from commission chairman Alexander F. Carson, who reportedly discussed it with Mayor James Lettis. Dr. Carson was not present at yesterday’s planning commission meeting. He is in a Boston hospital awaiting an operation.
The planning unit unanimously recommended that the Council investigate flood insurance. It cited past flooding in city creeks and of the Susquehanna River in the Sixth Ward.
The federal program, City Engineer John Buck explained, amounts to federal subsidies so that insurance companies can make low cost flood insurance available to individuals.
