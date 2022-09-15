25 years ago
Sept. 16, 1997
MILFORD — Walter G. Rich, professional railroad developer, and Bruce Hodges, a machinist and railroad enthusiast, rode together along freshly cleared tracks Monday of the Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railway.
For the businessman, the ride was a farewell of sorts. He had just received a $500,000 check for the railroad line.
For the enthusiast, the ride was a definitive step toward starting the Leatherstocking Railway Historical Society’s start of an excursion train ride from Cooperstown Junction to Cooperstown.
“It’s just a culmination of so many years of struggling,” said Hodges, society president, Oneonta native and a machinist at Amphenol Corp. in Sidney.
50 years ago
Sept. 16, 1972
DELHI — A new primary has been ordered in the race for the Democratic nomination for Assemblyman in the 105th district.
A five-judge panel in Albany has ordered a second election to determine whether Town of Jefferson Supervisor Martha Dayton or Blenheim Supervisor Robert S. Shaffer should carry the party’s standard in the November election.
Preliminary tallies on primary night had shown that Shaffer defeated Mrs. Dayton by a one vote margin.
In July, State Supreme Court Justice John H. Pennock declared Shaffer the winner. Later, Pennock reversed that decision and named Mrs. Dayton the winner.
Shaffer appealed the decision to a higher court.
