Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 Years ago
Sept. 2, 1997
ONEONTA — Five-year old Beth Ann Hughes had her fifteen minutes of fame on television Monday afternoon.
Beth Ann appeared twice on the local portion of the 1997 Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon broadcast from the Elks Club on Chestnut Street.
After plunking money into the wishing well full of donations collected by children, Beth Ann explained that she liked being on TV “because people can see you who were watching it.”
Clutching a Bugs Bunny stuffed animal, Beth Ann appeared on air first with her father, Joseph, a teacher at Oneonta High School.
Together, the two announced the phone number to call locally to make donations.
At the end of the telethon, area viewers and visitors had pledged a total of $41,720.
Last year, area residents pledged $44,236 during the local portion.
50 years ago
Sept. 2 1972
COOPERSTOWN — There is a new direction and purpose behind a push to bring the elderly back into the life of the community by a responsible advocacy for the elderly and by the elderly.
To this end, concerned individuals and agencies are being asked to get involved in the formation of a State Wide Senior Citizens Action Council to be made up of Senior Citizen representatives from all counties in New York State.
The Senior Opportunities and Services programs part of programs conducted by Opportunities for Otsego, expects to be bolstered by such Action Council. This was seriously discussed at the meeting of the Otsego County Senior Citizens Council Thursday in Cooperstown.
The meeting was chaired by Harley Goodspeed of Edmeston, chairman of the County Senior Citizens Council. Seven clubs out of nine in Otsego County were represented at the session which elected two delegates — representatives in a New York State-Wide Senior Action Council organizational conference to be held September 6, 7 and 8 in Glens Falls.
