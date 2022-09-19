Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 20, 1997
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man slain in his bed earlier this week was not shot but bludgeoned to death, police announced Friday.
An autopsy of Leslie R. Bartlett performed by one of the nation’s top pathologists determined that the cause of death was “blunt force trauma,” meaning he was clubbed in the back of the head — possibly more than once.
“He was struck,” said state police Capt. Tom Kelly.
There were no other injuries on the body.
Police said Friday that they still didn’t know who killed the 67-year-old bachelor or what instrument the killer used to crush his skull.
50 years ago
Sept. 20, 1972
SIDNEY — Site proposals in Delaware County and statistics on taxes, utilities and other information pertinent to industrial development have been submitted to twelve perspective industries looking for an area to settle by Thomas McCaffery of the Industries for Delaware County Inc., a non-profit group working to bring in new industry.
McCaffery reported to the organization at their fourth annual dinner meeting held in Sidney Monday evening. Among the lands that are expected to be available in the county is a twenty-five acre site in the area of the Sidney Airport.
Present at the meeting was Robert Quick of the Hy-Rider Inc., Trout Creek, one of the industries given assistance in locating in the county by Industries for Delaware. Quick told those present that his concern, manufacturer of traveling homes, now has a prototype model being readied for a road test.
Speaker of the evening, Joseph Mancusso of Batavia, head of Batavia Industrial Center, said that industry looks for four things: opportunity to make money, acceptance by the people, community development and political liveability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.