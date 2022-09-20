Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Sept. 21, 1972
“I finally made it to the Olympics. One of the biggest dreams of my life as an athlete and 36 years later I made it as a coach and a spectator.”
The speaker was Carl Delberta, a native Oneontan now in his mid-fifties and presently director of the Oneonta Boys Club.
Delberta has been involved in boxing since he was a small boy in Oneonta. As a youngster he would try to read all the material he could find on boxing and about his boyhood idol, Jack Dempsey.
Carl Delberta was a good fighter, good enough to make it to the Olympics boxing finals and even though he lost his chance to compete in the Olympics by a one point decision, his love for the sport of boxing and for the Games still remain.
He has been involved in the sport of boxing for a long time on the national and state AAU levels and he has combined those interests with his job since 1947, that of being the director of the Oneonta Boys Club.
Because of his involvement in the sport, the U.S. boxing coach Bobby Lewis asked Delberta to join his staff for the Games as his assistant. His function would be as sort of a jack-of-all-trades and to fill in whenever Lewis would need him. Delberta was readily accepted and in his words, “had one of the greatest experiences of my life.”
“The opening Game ceremonies were just fantastic, 10,000 people, athletes, all gathered together in one place is just a beautiful sight,” Delberta said, “and to stop the Games because of the mixing of politics and the Games would be a terrible thing.
“The atmosphere of the Games and the Olympic Village is just super and to have something happen like the senseless killing of the Israelis was just a terrible shame. It’s just a shame that politics and athletes had to be mixed. If the Olympics had ended it would have been a sad day in the affairs of the world. I do think that the Games will continue and that is the most important thing.”
