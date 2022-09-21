Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 22, 1997
WALTON — The sun shone brightly behind the newest Delaware County Habitat for Humanity home as about 50 Walton residents braved the cool, late-summer wind to dedicate the house and welcome its residents on Sunday afternoon.
Susan Malia smiled as she looked upon the large group of volunteers and was thankful that they gave their time and toil to bring her a gift she’ll never forget — a home to call her own.
Malia, originally from Lordville (a hamlet outside of Hancock), said she and her children have lived in about eight different places in the same number of years. She said she’s glad her children will finally have a place they can call home year after year.
Margaret Mugglin, president of the Delaware Habitat chapter, said there were not many challenges or hard times in seeing the house at 179 Prospect Ave. come to completion. She said a large number of volunteers and donations helped the house make the transition from an idea to a real family home.
50 years ago
Sept. 22, 1972
Prospect Enterprises of Stamford has won a preliminary bout against the State Environmental Conservation Department in a court case that, in essence, challenges the state’s regulatory powers.
State Supreme Court Justice Harold J. Hughes of Albany has denied a state motion to dismiss Prospect’s lawsuit.
The major Delaware-Schoharie dairy operation has locked horns with Conservation Department officials over the status of a small stream — the Bear Kill — that runs through Prospect Enterprises farmland in the towns of Gilboa and Stamford.
Justice Hughes’ rejection of state efforts to kill the suit early set the stage for a possible jury trial. The state, represented by lawyers from the Attorney General’s office, still has the right to appeal Justice Hughes’ ruling to the Appellate Division.
