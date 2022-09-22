Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 23, 1997
SPRINGFIELD — Dozens of small U.S. flags snapped in the wind at the Springfield Center Cemetery Monday, marking the graves of U.S. servicemen laid to rest.
At noon, with full military honors and a hail of tears, Leslie R. Bartlett joined the solemn ranks.
Bartlett, who police say was murdered in his home last week, was buried in the windswept cemetery after a funeral at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
As police continued searching unsuccessfully for his killer from their makeshift command post Monday, the main street of the hamlet of Springfield Center was lined with cars. Many mourners than the church could accommodate showed up, and many were forced to stand in back or in the oaken doorway.
50 years ago
Sept. 23, 1972
The Delaware and Hudson Railroad is fighting a war for survival — a war D&H officials assured County representatives Friday morning are “absolutely and positively dedicated to winning.”
Beset by a loss of freight traffic and caught in the falling economy, D&H executives came to Cooperstown yesterday to explain the railroad’s case and ask for local cooperation during this time of crisis.
Thomas O’Brien, assistant vice president of sales, told the county representatives, school board officials and Oneonta City officials the D&H was going to defer its school and property taxes due in September until December 15.
Nearly $1.6 million worth of property taxes are due during the fall, explained O’Brien, and the D&H has only $1.5 million in cash and temporary cash investments.
