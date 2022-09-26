Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 27, 1997
MARGARETVILLE — More than 60 people who want more state funding for Belleayre Mountain Ski Center have thus far signed up for a road trip to Albany Wednesday.
Buses, paid for the Coalition to Save Belleayre, will leave the Belleayre Ski Shop on Route 29 in Highmount at 9:30 a.m. and return in the late afternoon, according to organizer Roger Spidle.
Participants will rally either at the state Capitol, the governor’s mansion or the state Department of Environmental Conservation offices. They want to draw attention to the ski center many claim is being mismanaged by the DEC, which runs it, and ignored by state lawmakers and officials who hold the purse strings.
Some have argued that the ski center be leased or sold to private interests with the capital to invest in a lagging infrastructure.
50 years ago
Sept. 27, 1972
Some hard-core politicking in a county often dismissed by the higher strata as “the boondocks” has apparently put Mrs. Martha Dayton into the November race for election to the State Assembly from the 105th District.
A margin piled up by Mrs. Dayton over Democratic rival Robert Shaffer in Delaware County in yesterday’s special primary election has apparently won the nomination for the woman from Jefferson by a plurality of 300 votes.
In the last two weeks since the special primary runoff was announced via decision from the Appellate Division Supreme Court, a “Dayton organization” has done some heavy-duty campaigning among Delaware Democrats and the move paid off handsomely.
Unofficial returns tabulated late last night showed that Mrs. Dayton had carried Delaware by a margin of four-to-one and this was more than enough to offset Shaffer in Montgomery, Schenectady and Schoharie Counties. The unofficial tally in all those counties showed very close margins for Shaffer. Mrs. Dayton carried Albany County by a slender margin and was a whomping victor in Delaware by an unofficial edge of 423-111.
Commented
