Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
Sept. 28, 1972
SIDNEY — A community thrift shop run entirely by volunteers — that’s the Next-to-New Shop in Sidney.
Thirteen volunteers organized by Edith Champlin sort, fold and hang the clothing donated by area residents as well as run the shop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
The thrift shop, which was opened in October 1970 under the direction of Delaware Opportunities, has been run entirely by volunteers under the guidance by the Sidney Area Social Services Council since Feb. 1971.
It’s meant to serve not only low income families and families who temporarily need a little help, but anyone seeking to be thrifty in their shopping.
The shop includes clothing for men, women and children and looking over the racks and tables it’s not hard to find many nice garments. There is also some furniture, bedding and household items.
Price tags are very low with skirts and blouses at ten cents. Sweaters for twenty-five cents, dresses at one dollar and coats at two dollars.
But anyone in need who cannot afford to buy the items may be given the clothing.
With winter coming on there will be many children who need warm hats and mittens.
A number of volunteers are knitting the hats and mittens and they will be sold for the price of the yarn.
There are racks of clothing and tables piled with miscellaneous items. In the front shoppers will find a table of household items and Mrs. Champlin said they also have a storage room in the back for furniture if area residents want to donate items.
