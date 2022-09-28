25 years ago
Sept. 29, 1997
Area county clerks are thankful to residents who lobbied to save motor vehicle offices that may have been lost if the state were allowed to process all of the mail-in license and registration renewals.
Charlotte F. Koniuto, Otsego County clerk, said residents who signed petitions and called or wrote their state representatives about what DMV offices meant to their communities have, at least temporarily, thwarted an effort by Gov. George Pataki to send money that now goes to counties to the state.
An organized effort by county clerks came after Pataki’s proposed state budget last spring called for a centralized processing center that would have been responsible for all mail-in renewals of drivers licenses and motor vehicle registrations.
The renewals are currently done by the county DMV offices and are the source of a substantial amount of revenues. Otsego County, for example, generates $30,000-$40,000 each year from renewals, Koniuto said.
50 years ago
Sept. 29, 1972
U.S. Senator James L. Buckley will be the main speaker at a testimonial and fundraising luncheon for Edwyn Mason, who is running for State Senator from the 48th District, on the Republican ticket.
The luncheon will be held at the Oneonta Elks Club at noon Wednesday, October 18.
The reception is in recognition of Mason’s many years of service to this area as a State Assemblyman. He served as chairman of the Agriculture Committee, served on the Government Operations, Local Government and Joint Legislative Committee on Interstate Cooperation, arrangements committee spokesmen said.
Last year his district, then consisting of Delaware, Schoharie and Sullivan Counties was reapportioned. Mason then decided to run for the State Senate in the newly formed 48th District which is made up of Otsego, Delaware and Schoharie Counties.
