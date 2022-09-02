Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 Years ago
Sept. 3, 1997
ROXBURY — They’ve waited 10 years, but students, faculty and staff at Roxbury Central School have to wait a few more days to occupy their expanded school.
The school board, meeting in emergency session Tuesday, voted to delay the opening of school until Monday because a safety inspector would not grant a certificate of occupancy, citing numerous incomplete tasks in the $7.7 million project.
The decision comes two weeks after the school board went against Superintendent Thomas Kirkwood’s advice to delay the opening of school.
Special education students will, however, be bused to BOCES facilities starting today. Board of Cooperative Educational Services vocational education students won’t start until Monday.
The three days of school to be missed this week may be made up in unused snow days or from vacations, school officials said.
Two weeks ago, the board disregarded Kirkwood’s recommendation to push opening day back to Sept. 8, relying instead on assurances from the project manager and clerk of the works that the school would be ready.
“We went by what our professional people told us, and they went by what the construction people told them,” board member Terri Rudolph said Tuesday. “But it’s just not ready.”
