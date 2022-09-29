Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 30, 1997
ONEONTA — Families and residents may be supper guests of a food program St. James’ Church expects to open next year. The church was granted site plan approval Monday by the city Planning Commission.
Church officials said demolition of 18 Elm St. and construction of a new 48-by-50 building will begin as soon as possible, with a goal of finishing by year’s end and serving meals in January.
The Rev. Mark Cole projected the cost at $250,000 for property purchase and construction of a new building on 18 Elm St., next to the existing Episcopal Church of St. James. The church bought the property at 18-20 Elm St. last week from Barry Noble, Cole said, and the house at 20 Elm St. will remain standing.
Church officials and building contractor Tom Howard told commissioners that the new building will be a stucco design and color that will blend with the church.
50 years ago
Sept. 30, 1972
Where is the southern boundary between the City and Town of Oneonta?
According to the City Charter, ratified in 1908, the line was determined at the center of the Susquehanna River.
However, construction of Interstate 88 has shifted the course of the Susquehanna nearly 200 feet south between the Millrace dam and Neahwa park.
The river will also be straightened (and moved south) between Bridge Avenue and the Sewage Treatment Plant.
