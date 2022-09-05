25 years ago
Sept. 6, 1997
MORRIS — The local school board needs a member to serve temporarily, and a student has raised his hand.
The Morris Central School Board of Education needs a direct line to students and what better way than to have a student member, asked John Moskos, an 18-year-old senior. He already is Student Council president and can be a liaison between the five-member board and student body.
“Students should have a better voice and a vote on the board,” said Moskos, who has attended meetings when the community asked unsuccessfully for a football team.
Morris Central School enrolls about 492 students.
50 years ago
Sept. 6 1972
The city is apparently beefing up its police riot control equipment, but the exact extent of the project and authorization for such a move remained a mystery last night.
No one could be contacted last night to say for sure who has authorized the some $5,000 purchase, or even if it has been authorized. Exact pieces of equipment also have not been disclosed.
The police department is ordering about $5,000 worth of riot equipment, but most of the items are replacements, Mayor James Lettis said last night.
Andrew Liddle, a private investigator doing a complete investigation of the police department, told the Common Council last night that a Cortland policeman would be training Oneonta policemen in riot control, beginning today.
