50 years ago
Sept. 7, 1972
John Insetta of 562 Main St. was named temporary personnel technician for the city in a special Common Council meeting held last night, after the Council created the $8,000 per year job.
Insetta will assist the local Civil Service Commission and the city with personnel and labor relations.
Alderman Edward Griffin, in suggesting the proposals, said the Council had discussed creating such a city position after the last CSEA-city negotiations.
The job will be advertised and a test given. Insetta has been named to serve as technician until the examination can be given.
Insetta will begin October 2. The council authorized $2,000 to be taken from the general fund to pay the salary this year.
Insetta, who is presently unemployed, came to Oneonta at the end of June. He was a former operations manager of the Uni-Flex Corporation in Manhattan.
He attended Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri and Wagner College, Staten Island. He is married to the former Linda Matthews of Staten Island and the couple have three children.
