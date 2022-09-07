Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 8, 1997
ONEONTA — Local residents say Mother Teresa’s work for the poor and downtrodden will live on long after her death.
Anna Rossi of Oneonta, who has met Mother Teresa several times over the years, said she was saddened, but not surprised, by the news of her death.
“There is an aura about her that lets you know you’re in the presence of an amazing person,” Rossi said of her meetings with Mother Teresa. “The only thing that has changed about her over the years, that I could see, that she wasn’t as animated physically, because she was in a wheelchair when I met her in June. But she was always animated (in voice and in spirit).”
Rossi said her sister, Denise, known in her religious life as Sister Margaret Joseph, was one of the first Americans to enter the Missionaries of Charity order of Roman Catholic nuns that was led by Mother Teresa. She went to India for about a year in 1990 and has served in Rome, London and San Diego.
50 years ago
Sept. 8 1972
DELHI — Investigators from the State Department of Transportation have ruled out the possibility that a mechanical failure could have caused the tragic school bus accident that sent 15 student passengers and the driver to O’Connor Hospital in Delhi Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Karen Cross, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Cross of R.D. 2, Delhi, remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit of Albany Medical Center.
Miss Cross received a broken neck when the Delaware Academy and Central School bus in which she was riding went off the side of Route 10 near Fraser, hit a string of guard rails, plunged down a hill and overturned into Platner Brook.
A spokesman for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department said that a book rack collapsed and landed on the girl as she was sitting in one of the front seats of the 30-passenger bus.
