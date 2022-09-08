Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Sept. 9, 1997
SCHOHARIE — Schoharie County leaders agreed Monday to talk among themselves about dissolving the three-county trash authority, while making it clear that they aren’t in love with the prospect.
Now that Montgomery County has formally sided with Otsego County in calling for the dissolution of the Montgomery-Otsego-Schoharie Solid Waste Management Authority, Schoharie County is left as the lone holdout.
At a meeting Monday in Schoharie, Montgomery County officials said they finally agree with Otsego County that MOSA should be dissolved.
Saying they knew dissolution involves more than just a simple vote, the Montgomery supervisors voted last week in favor of disbanding MOSA and paying their share of the authority’s millions in debt.
50 years ago
Sept. 9 1972
The Common Council has approved monthly paper pickups in the city, but not before a proposal to have paper pickup containers in the various wards met some opposition.
The city environmental board recommended monthly paper pickups (the first was held this week) and investigation of the possibility of containers in the six wards.
The Council approved the recommendations Tuesday night, 4-2, with Alderman William Slawson and Edward Griffin voting against it.
Slawson and Griffin objected to paper collection containers at strategic points in the wards, feeling they could create messy situations and might be fire hazards.
