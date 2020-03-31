Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 1, 1995
NORWICH — Political circles in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties are in red alert with talk that state Assembly Minority Leader Clarence D. “Rapp” Rappleyea may step down.
Party leaders are wondering if the Norwich Republican will leave for a job in the administration of Gov. George Pataki. Tentative candidates have come forward for the not-yet-vacant job while stressing that they are not trying to push Rappleyea out.
Rappleyea’s 122nd Assembly District covers eastern Chenango County, all of Delaware County and most of Otsego County.
Less than a week after talk of his possible departure surfaced, Republicans mentioned as possible successors to the 23-year legislator include Clifford W. Crouch of Bainbridge, chairman of the Chenango County Board of Supervisors, and David G. Adams of Walton, Delaware County Republican chairman.
50 years ago
April 1, 1970
The nineteenth decennial census formally gets underway today in Oneonta and across the rest of the United States.
Sixteen enumerators, working under the direction of crew leader Mrs. Lois Brenner of 83 Ford Ave., will begin counting heads in the city and parts of the Town of Oneonta.
Other teams of enumerators will begin canvassing all other parts of The Star circulation area.
The U.S. Census Bureau last week mailed census questionnaires to every family in the United States.
In most metropolitan areas, families are supposed to fill out the questionnaires and return them to the proper authorities by mail.
