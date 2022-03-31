Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 1, 1997
ONEONTA — Jane des Grange Mikolaicyk, who guided Hartwick College’s art galleries during two decades of growth, died Sunday following a long illness.
Known professionally throughout her life as Jane des Grange, she was director of the Museums at Hartwick College from 1975 until her death. Des Grange previously had run a museum at the State University at Stony Brook.
She also was Hartwick’s director of museum studies.
“It was her life,” longtime friend Doris H. Reeves said of des Grange’s stewardship at the Hartwick museums. “She put on some outstanding exhibits, comparable to some of the larger galleries.”
50 years ago
April 1, 1972
ALBANY — The State budget approved by the Legislature this week contains harsh cutbacks for the State University colleges at Oneonta, Delhi and Cobleskill.
Hardest hit are the building programs at Oneonta, where approved new construction is cut in half, and at Delhi, where it is reduced by two thirds.
In addition, operating budgets at all three colleges are reduced and student teacher ratios are increased.
At Oneonta State, the new budget deletes $5.5 million for a new health and physical education building and trims expenditures for a new library-classroom building now nearing completion, by $864,000.
