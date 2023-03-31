Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 1, 1998
The fake puke ain’t movin.’ Ditto the disappearing ink. And those cushions aren’t such a gas either. Brian Schmid’s sold four at a combined $6.
Whoopee.
April Fools’ Day, “the day we remember what we are the other 364 days of the year,” according to Mark Twain, is not the high season for Schmid’s Oneonta novelty store. Crazy Gifts does the biggest business selling posters when the college kids move back in September.
Of course, Schmid confesses that his usual April Fools’ tradition is to shortchange customers on purpose. (He lets victims off just before they leave.)
But it could be that area jokesters are instead choosing to send co-workers to search for left-handed screwdrivers or calling neighbors to see if the refrigerator’s running. You don’t need an exploding pen to do that. And maybe folks haven’t thought of what to do yet, making the holiday a last-minute thing like Valentine’s Day or most husbands’ anniversaries.
April Fools’ Day is observed today thanks to the thousands of people who didn’t follow Pope Gregory when, in 1562, he changed New Year’s Day to Jan. 1 from April 1. These people either didn’t get the message or didn’t believe it, and continued with their April 1 celebrations. Others called them April Fools and it became custom to play jokes on them on their New Year.
Schmid, a peddler of pranks for 18 years, said April Fools’ sales have been in decline. The most popular jokes are ones people have used for years.
“If you offer somebody mixed nuts in the middle of the day,” said Schmid, referring to the famous snake-shooting device, “it must be April Fools’.”
