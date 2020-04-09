Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 10, 1995
SIDNEY — State police Investigator Ricky J. Parisian and the 12 other members of New York State Police Troop C killed in the line of duty will have their photos included at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Visitors Center in Washington, D.C.
Trooper Christopher P. Cody, Troop C’s public information officer, said he recently sent photos of the 13 men killed in the troop’s 74-year history to the memorial, which honors 18,518 officers killed in the United States since 1794.
One of the center’s features is an interactive video system that lets visitors call up a brief biography and photograph. But according to the memorial’s director of research and operations, Aimee L. Holloway, only 2,000 of the more than 18,000 officers are represented by pictures.
“It is very disappointing for family members and friends to look up a loved one’s name and find that there is no photograph,” according to Holloway. “Our ultimate goal is to obtain a photograph or portrait for every name engraved on the memorial.”
50 years ago
April 10, 1970
Swimmers, young and old, will have a new swimming pool by June 15 — the culmination of more than four years of hopes, dreams and just plain hard, dedicated work by a number of persons.
Oneonta Town Board Thursday night formally awarded the contract for construction of the Olympic-sized swimming pool to Neil R. Nielsen of Oneonta on a bid of $71,617 — one half of which will be paid by the state.
Supervisor Allan Beach said he and the current board are benefitting from the long prior efforts of former Supervisor J. Gordon Downie, now county representative, and prior boards, and that the present board’s work and efforts are but the completion of work undertaken prior to their election.
Beach and Board member Ira Gardner also emphasized that because the City of Oneonta had, for many years, made its swimming facilities available to townspeople, the pool will be freely open to city residents.
