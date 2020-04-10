Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 11, 1995
Lots of students will be heading off to warmer climes for spring break and Oneonta High School student Laura Galluser is no exception. And while she is packing sunscreen and T-shirts, Galluser’s duffle bag will have a few items most other students won’t — like work gloves and work boots, bottled water and laundry detergent.
Galluser is heading to Ecuador to help build an artificial limb clinic through a Youth for Christ project, along with 13 other area teens and eight adults. They plan to spend their spring break laying blocks and warding off snakes in the town of Cuenca, more than 100 miles south of the equator.
The group met Sunday to make final plans and ask last minute questions. Dragging their big blue Project Serve duffle bags into the Lighthouse Center on Main Street, the teens compared notes on passports and exchanged packing tips. Wear your work boots or pack them? Is it OK to bring a carry on? YFC Director Ken Zulkosky fielded queries from the travelers — and from their parents.
The trip has been in the works since last November when Zulkosky and the YFC group settled on a project. “We wanted something that’s worthwhile, something that’s a real need. Let’s not just go down and paint a house somewhere,” Zulkosky said.
50 years ago
April 11, 1970
PORTLANDVILLE — Flooding conditions along both sides of the Susquehanna River for approximately six miles north of the Goodyear Lake Dam have already forced the evacuation of two families in the Portlandville area.
County Representative Deane Winsor, long at odds with the New York State Electric and Gas Co. over the Goodyear Lake dam, said the situation would get worse because there is no control over water levels at the dam. He pointed out that the utility has claimed opening the flood gates at the dam to drain surplus water would be hazardous.
Late yesterday Winsor said he received a telephone call from L.P. Everett, NYSE&G engineering executive at Ithaca, conforming that position.
At 3 p.m. yesterday, 40 inches of water was coursing over the dam.
Meanwhile, water from the Susquehanna from Otsego Lake, augmented from the runoff in the Red Creek and Oaks Creek watersheds, was backing up behind the dam raising water levels as far north as the old Clintonville bridge, a mile north of the village of Milford.
