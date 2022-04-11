25 years ago
April 12, 1997
ONEONTA — Do you have Stinky the skunk? How about Bucky the beaver?
Those critters — called Beanie Babies — have become so popular that parents and children in Oneonta and across the country have been drawing a blank in their search for them.
There are 77 types of Beanie Babies made by Ty Inc. of Oakbrook, Ill. Each stuffed animal comes with a “date of birth.” Patti the platypus was born Jan. 6, 1993, while Seamore the seal was born on Dec. 14, 1996. And it seems these toys have one up on Tickle-Me Elmo; they only cost $4.99 each.
The cuddly animal toys have been around for about four years, but not until recently have they become a rage, according to Debra North, owner of the Razzle Dazzle store in downtown Oneonta. North said the sales of the toys picked up last fall and especially around Christmas time, but she was surprised when the demand for them continued into January and beyond.
50 years ago
April 12, 1972
The Urban Renewal Agency Monday night decided not to allow the Environmental Association of Delaware and Otsego Counties (EADOC) to use part of the old post office building as a glass pickup point.
Mayor James Lettis, who is also chairman of the UR Agency, said yesterday EADOC’s request was rejected because the Main Street building “is too near churches” and “in a nice neighborhood.”
EADOC wanted to locate its 55-gallon drums on the loading platform at the rear of the old post office building.
The environmental organization has been collecting glass for recycling for eight months. It says it has collected almost 64 tons of glass.
