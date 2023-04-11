Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
April 12, 1973
A proposed 80-acre housing development will be presented to the Oneonta Town Board tonight by Kar-San Development Ltd., a locally owned and financed organization.
Kar-San, owned by Lynn Parsons and another unnamed Oneonta businessman, is seeking the okay to construct a development in the Town at the intersection of County Route 47 and Morningside Road.
Plans call for 60 or more units, each placed on ¾ acre plots. A park area of more than 10 acres for use of homeowners is also planned. This would be the first modified tract housing in the Oneonta area, Parsons said.
Construction will begin as soon as the final approval is received. It is hoped the development will be complete before the end of the year.
Kar-San will ask the board tonight for permission to construct a model home, which would be built as soon as possible, so potential customers could see what the homes will look like when completed.
Initially, units will be priced in the $22,000 to $26,000 range. Three different models would be available with 1,000, 1,075 or 1,150 square feet of living space plus a full basement.
Each pre-built home will include three bedrooms, dining room, living room, kitchen, bath and entrance. The homes will be totally electric with an optional oil, forced-air heating system available at no extra cost. Several other options are available.
The homes are fully approved by Farmers Home Administration of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and comply with the New York State Building Code.
