Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
April 13, 1995
Residents of Old Southside Drive want the speed limit reduced for safety’s sake and are willing to go to state legislators, the transportation commissioner and the governor with their demand.
Traffic has doubled in the last two years, resident Gordon B. Roberts told the Oneonta Town Board Wednesday night. Traffic will continue to increase as more motorists try to avoid congestion on state routes 23 and 28, residents said, and it’s a hazard for walkers, joggers and people crossing the street to get their mail.
“It’s just a matter of time that someone is going to be killed or very seriously injured,” Roberts said.
Louis Tucciarone of Old Southside Drive said he was almost hit by a car when he went to get his mail Tuesday.“I had to jump in the ditch to avoid getting hit,” he said. “It scared the hell out of me.”
50 years ago
April 13, 1970
The turnout for Saturday’s symbolic clean water march to the Susquehanna River was small but enthusiastic.
The morning march, billed as the informal kick-off of “Earth Day” activities that get into full swing next week, attracted only 41 persons, mostly from Oneonta State.
“If you care about your environment, participate in Earth Day,” Scott Rathcamp, president of SUCO’s PYE (Protect Your Environment) shouted as he led the group through downtown Oneonta to the Main Street bridge.
Purpose of the march was to point up the need for pollution control for the Susquehanna and to advertise national “Earth Day,” April 22.
