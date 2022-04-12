Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
50 years ago
April 13, 1972
COBLESKILL — Business went on pretty much as usual under sunny skies at State University Agricultural and Technical College here Wednesday after a night of violence tinged heavily with racial overtones.
By noon Wednesday workmen were repairing the administration building windows, some of which were broken during the early morning upheaval, officers from four police agencies had gone their way and college officials were trying to resume the harshly interrupted pattern of campus life.
Administrators worked hard at a business-as-usual atmosphere in the wake of the incident — first of its kind in the history of the venerable Schoharie County institution, but tension lurked just beneath the surface.
The incident did not appear to have any organized purpose and there were no demonstrations or demands during yesterday morning’s frantic hours.
Here is what happened at Cobleskill early Wednesday morning, according to students, college officials and police officers.
Around 3 a.m. a cross was found by campus security men on the lawn in front of Vroman Hall, a dormitory in which the male black students at Cobleskill reside. Reportedly, rocks had been tossed through windows. Some reports said the cross was burning but if that was the case, the fire was quickly extinguished, for the cross is being held as evidence in the investigation.
The episode apparently goaded the black students into action and a confusing series of incidents followed. When the turmoil was over, windows in Vroman were broken and screens torn off. Huge mirror windows in the administration building were broken. Offices in the administration building were entered and furniture and filing cabinets were turned over and some typewriters damaged. Student records were untouched.
Commented
